Source: PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

STATEHOUSE –Utility costs are weighing heavily on a lot of Hoosiers right now, and lawmakers spent Monday looking at ways to help people keep up with their bills.

Several Democrats pushed for changes they said could give families some relief, like getting rid of reconnection fees for people who fall behind or stopping sales tax on utility bills. They said they hear from residents who are choosing between paying rent, buying groceries, or keeping the heat on, and they think the state should step in where it can.

“As a state we are making almost a million dollars just in tax revenue off of their reconnection fees, that’s a crying shame,” Sen. Andrea Hunley said.

The ideas sparked a lot of debate. Supporters said the changes would really help people who are stretched thin. Opponents warned that making big changes this late could slow down the larger plan to manage utility costs.

Senate sponsor Eric Koch said approving any of the changes would force the bill back to committee past the deadline, which could kill it. He added that the bill is too important for Indiana utility customers to risk and urged lawmakers to reject the amendments.

By the end of the day, none of the proposed changes passed. A few Republicans did vote with Democrats on some of the proposals, but not enough to get anything through.

Indiana Senate Debates Changes to Utility Cost Bill was originally published on wibc.com