Mike Epps Walks Back 'Non-Filtered' Joke About Nicki Minaj

Mike Epps Walks Back ‘Non-Filtered’ Joke About Donald Trump Engaging In A Sex Act With Nicki Minaj, Barbz Blast Him

Published on February 10, 2026

Mike Epps has apologized for a crude sexual joke he made about Nicki Minaj following her recent endorsement of Donald Trump, an apology the Barbz hope Nicki doesn’t accept.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3,Episode 3146
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

The comedian got a lot of heat from Barbz after he made a crude joke about Nicki Minaj during a recent stand-up appearance. Given the rapper’s current political involvement, Epps joked about her support for Trump during the Jan. 6 Louisville kickoff of the 2026 iteration of the “We Them One’s Comedy Tour.”

In a video from the show shared on social media, Epps joked that Minaj was involved in sexual acts with “Donald Trump and them,” including getting a train ran on her.” He went on to joke that she did that in order to get her citizenship, but the card she got “wasn’t even real.”

“She done jump up on Donald Trump side trying to get a free card, and the card wasn’t even real,” he said “‘B***h you ain’t going nowhere. Get on back over there!’”

Surprisingly, Nicki didn’t respond to Epps’ commentary, despite constantly voicing her disdain for other celebrities who call her out. Instead, the comedian was attacked by her fanbase, which led to an apology from him.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Mike backtracked on his comments, saying, “Sometimes I get on that stage, and I have a little drink, and I go wild … I’m non-filtered. Just wanted to apologize.” Calling himself “Mr. Accountability,” Epps addressed his apology to Nicki, her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their 5-year-old son.

While Epps’ comments certainly went further than a lot of folks, the sentiment isn’t much different than what a lot of Nicki’s opponents have voiced. Nicki publicly supporting Trump has raised suspicion among fans that she could have an ulterior motive, considering the fact that she doesn’t have her U.S. citizenship.

In 2018, Minaj posted on Facebook that she came into the U.S. as an “illegal immigrant” and unapologetically condemned the president’s family separation policies. Fast-forward to 2026, her views have done a complete 180, and after a lot of cozying up to Trump and his administration, they reportedly awarded Nicki a “free” Gold Card and a path to citizenship.

