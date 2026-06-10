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IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage

Indianapolis police is conducting a death investigation at a parking garage on Monument Circle.

Published on June 10, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after Indianapolis police said he fell from a downtown parking garage.

At around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, IMPD officers were called to 20 N. Pennsylvania Street near Monument Circle for a welfare check. When police arrived, they found a man standing on the ledge of a parking garage across from the Hilton Garden Inn.

IMPD asked the public to avoid the area of E. Market Street and N. Pennsylvania Street and had Crisis Negotiators respond.

At 5:16 p.m., IMPD said the man went over the edge of the parking garage and was seriously injured in the fall. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the male’s loved ones during this difficult time,” IMPD said.

Officers will remain on scene for several hours to conduct a death investigation.

IMPD: Man Dies After Falling from Downtown Indy Parking Garage was originally published on wibc.com

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