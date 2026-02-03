How Easily Kids Are Being Targeted Online on Today’s Techie Tuesday

Source: Dejan Markovic / Getty

This week’s Techie Tuesday hit different. Rickey Smiley and Beyonce Alowishus sounded the alarm after new reports revealed two teenage girls were rescued following a dangerous online interaction tied to Roblox.

According to the report, the girls, ages 12 and 15, met a 19-year-old man while playing the game. What started as in-game chatting quickly moved over to Snapchat — and that’s when things got serious. The man allegedly drove from Omaha to Florida to try and pick the girls up.

Beyonce made it clear this wasn’t just another random story. She said cases like this keep popping up because predators know exactly where kids spend their time online. Once conversations move off gaming platforms into private messaging apps, it becomes much harder for parents to see what’s going on.

She also warned parents about a dangerous online group called “764,” which has now been labeled a domestic terrorist group by the U.S. Department of Justice. According to authorities, these groups target kids, pressure them into sending explicit photos, and later use those images for blackmail and manipulation. In some cases, they even encourage self-harm.

Beyonce told parents to stay alert if they ever see “764” in chat logs or message threads. She stressed that prevention starts with real conversations at home. Teaching kids not to give out personal information like addresses, schools, or locations is key — especially since younger kids naturally trust people online.

Rickey Smiley added that protection doesn’t stop at the screen. He shared that he regularly talks to his kids about physical boundaries, safe interactions, and being aware of uncomfortable situations. Teaching kids how to protect themselves in real life matters just as much as digital safety.

When it comes to phones, Beyonce didn’t hold back. If parents are paying the bill, they should be checking the phone. She encouraged families to stay as the main account holders on devices so they can control privacy settings, monitor contacts, and limit who kids can message.

She also pointed parents toward tools like Bark and Aura, which help monitor messages across social platforms and flag dangerous activity.

The takeaway from Techie Tuesday was loud and clear: parents can’t afford to be hands-off anymore. Checking devices, staying involved, and keeping open communication could prevent the next headline.

Because when it comes to kids and the internet, being proactive isn’t optional — it’s survival mode.

