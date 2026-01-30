Listen Live
Grammys Finally Credit Eve for 27-Year-Old Song Contribution

Grammys Finally Credit Eve for 27-Year-Old Classic Song Contribution

Published on January 30, 2026

2023 Essence Festival Of Culture
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Grammys Finally Credit Eve for 27-Year-Old Classic Song Contribution

The Grammy Awards made a powerful correction this week, officially recognizing Eve for her contribution to the iconic song “You Got Me” nearly three decades after its release.

During a special Grammy Week moment, Eve was honored onstage for her role in the track that became a timeless hip hop and R&B favorite.

The song, originally released in the late 1990s, helped shape a generation of music lovers and remains a staple across playlists today.

Fans have long celebrated Eve’s verse as one of the standout moments of the record, making the delayed recognition feel especially meaningful.

The moment quickly went viral across social media, with many praising the Recording Academy for finally giving Eve her flowers and correcting what supporters called a long overdue oversight.

“This is what legacy looks like,” one fan commented online. “Artists deserve to be honored while they can feel it.”

The tribute reflects a broader shift in the music industry toward acknowledging the full creative contributions behind classic records, especially those from Black artists whose impact hasn’t always been properly credited.

For Eve, the moment wasn’t just about an award. It was about history being set right.

