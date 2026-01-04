Source: The Lip Bar / The Lip Bar

Coco Jones Confronts Her Self-Imposed Doubts About Grammy Nods

Coco Jones, a Grammy-winning artist, is up for her eighth career nomination at the 2026 Grammys in the Best R&B Album category for her debut full-length project, “Why Not More?” The album features collaborations with YG Marley, Future, Alicia Keys, and others. Jones reflects on her journey in music and the significance of being recognized for a full album. She discusses her latest Grammy nomination,which she learned about while on a plane and was surprised. Jones doesn’t expect to be nominated for Grammys and says that she leaves it up to God. Her collaborations and then opening for Brandy and Monica’s tour left her deeply impacted by the experience.Coco mentions that she keeps her Grammy awards at her mom’s house and her fiancé wants to display some of them. Coco’s fiancé is Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. The 2026 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 1. Source: https://people.com/coco-jones-was-gaslighting-herself-about-2026-grammy-nominations-exclusive-11877597