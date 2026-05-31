Lil Mama! — Latto Debuts Beautiful Baby Girl, Admits She 'Underestimated' Postpartum Depression Amid Premature Retirement Announcement

Source: Prince Williams / Getty Latto‘s Big Mama album has been highly anticipated since the Atlanta rapper announced the project alongside news that she was expecting her first child. Shortly after, she shocked music fans by calling the album her last but now she’s walking it back. In a conversation with Nadeska Alexis for Apple Music, Latto explained why she was ready to throw in the towel when it came to her music. RELATED CONTENT: The Internet Is Playing Maury — Is 21 Savage Latto’s Baby Daddy?

“Remember when we was talking about postpartum depression, good days, bad days?” she said about 15 minutes into the interview. “That was definitely not one of the good days. Experiencing postpartum for the first time, you don’t know what to expect? I kind of underestimated it. That was just one of those days where I was at home and overwhelmed with the album.” Though she may have spoken too soon as far as it being the last release for her career, Big Mama is, in fact, the final project under her contract with RCA Records. Her relationship to music, a hectic schedule and being Big Latto is also changing as she got real about what it means to really take a break for the baby girl she just welcomed. And for those still speculating on what led her and rapper 21 Savage to this moment in their relationship, Latto made it very clear that this was a natural progression in a committed relationship. Love Family & Parenting? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. “My baby was very much planned,” she said. Heard you, Big Mama! Latto’s new album has a host of exciting features including GloRilla, Doja Cat, Mariah The Scientist, Teyana Taylor, Wiz Kid, Sexxy Red and Jelly Roll.