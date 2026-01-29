Listen Live
WTLC Is Glowing Up: A Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Our New Home

behind the scenes of the new WTLC studios

Published on January 29, 2026

Karen Vaughn With Kountry Wayne
Source: Radio One Indianapolis / Radio One Digital

The behind the scenes of the new WTLC studios tour I just filmed is personal for me, because this building is where so much of our shared story is headed next.

From the moment I stepped into the construction zone, I knew I wanted you to see it exactly the way I’m seeing it dust, cables, big dreams and all.

We start in my familiar home base, the temporary WTLC studio, then step out into what will soon be a cozy sitting area.

I’m already picturing real conversations happening there—artists dropping by, community leaders pulling up, and me kicking off my shoes between breaks.

Just a few steps away is the orange selfie station, designed with you in mind. If you’ve ever stopped by the station and snapped a pic, you know that pop of color is part of our DNA.

Then I walk you downstairs into the future heartbeat of our listener experience: the lobby, reception, and prize pick-up area.

This is where you’ll come to claim those tickets you win, say hello, and feel right at home. It’s being built to reflect the city we serve—warm, welcoming, and full of energy.

One of my favorite parts of this behind the scenes of the new WTLC studios moment is the studio hallway. I take you past what will be brand-new spaces for Praise Indy, Hot 100.9, and WTLC—rooms built for big sound, live moments, and all the content we create together.

I wrap the tour standing in what will be the new WTLC studio, already imagining the first break I’ll crack in there.

This behind the scenes of the new WTLC studios tour is just the beginning. When it’s all finished, you’ll be the first to see the glow-up.

