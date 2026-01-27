Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Remembering John Witherspoon: His 10 Most Iconic Movies and TV Shows

John Witherspoon was one of those rare entertainers who could steal a scene with just a look, a pause, or a perfectly timed joke.

Whether he was playing the loud but loving dad, the wise neighborhood OG, or the hilarious uncle everybody knew, he brought authenticity and humor that made every role unforgettable.

His career spanned decades across film and television, and his impact on Black comedy culture is unmatched.

Witherspoon passed away on October 29, 2019, but his legacy continues to live on through the laughter he gave the world.

Here are ten of John Witherspoon’s most iconic movies and TV shows that remain beloved today.