Big Mama, For Real! Latto Debuts Baby Girl, Blames Postpartum Depression For Retirement Announcement: 'I'm Going Through It'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Latto‘s Big Mama album has been highly anticipated since the Atlanta rapper announced the project alongside news that she was expecting her first child. Shortly after, she shocked music fans by calling the album her last but now she’s walking it back.

In a conversation with Nadeska Alexis for Apple Music, Latto explained why she was ready to throw in the towel when it came to her music.

“Remember when we was talking about postpartum depression, good days, bad days?” she said about 15 minutes into the interview. “That was definitely not one of the good days. Experiencing postpartum for the first time, you don’t know what to expect? I kind of underestimated it. That was just one of those days where I was at home and overwhelmed with the album.”

Though she may have spoken too soon as far as it being the last release for her career, Big Mama is, in fact, the final project under her contract with RCA Records. Her relationship to music, a hectic schedule and being Big Latto is also changing as she got real about what it means to really take a break for the baby girl she just welcomed.

“As much as I always say ‘I need a break, I need a break, I never get a f***in break’ whenever I get one I’m like ‘what the f***, I’m falling off’,” she said. “I don’t know how to sit down because I am so used to ‘go, go, go’ but maybe because I have her, I’m enjoying sitting down. I’m like ‘ok, this is nice’.”

And for those still speculating on what led her and rapper 21 Savage to this moment in their relationship, Latto made it very clear that this was a natural progression in a committed relationship.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“My baby was very much planned,” she said.

Heard you, Big Mama!

Latto’s new album has a host of exciting features including GloRilla, Doja Cat, Mariah The Scientist, Teyana Taylor, Wiz Kid, Sexxy Red and Jelly Roll.

Fans of the “Put It On Da Floor” artist will also have their chance to grab exclusive merch and keepsakes from the album as she just announced pop up events in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York to celebrate Big Mama‘s release. It’s unclear if she’ll make an appearance at any of them and questions from fans in the comments of the post have gone unanswered.

It wouldn’t be a female rap release without a bit of drama. Fans have speculated that Latto had a little to get off her chest surrounding Cardi B. Previously, the two rappers seemed to have a lovely, working relationship as well as a lot of respect for one another. However, an audio leak of the Bronx rapper referring to Latto as a “p***y ass” hit the internet last year and may have sent their relationship off course. Cardi would later apologize and promised to buy Latto a bag in private. Now, it seems that Latto is all set on any gifts of reconciliation.

“B**h said what? Let’s clock it / Really got a Hermes store in my closet / Talkin’ ‘bout buyin’ big mama a bag like my n**** ain’t already bought it,” she raps on the track Gimme Dat. Sometimes, you gotta get your lick back before you move on. Check out Latto’s full Apple Music interview below.

Big Mama, For Real! Latto Debuts Baby Girl, Blames Postpartum Depression For Retirement Announcement: 'I'm Going Through It' was originally published on bossip.com