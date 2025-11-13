Source:

Mike Epps Confirms Boondocks Creator Aaron McGruder and Ice Cube Are Writing Last Friday

It looks like the long-awaited Last Friday movie might finally be coming to life — and this time, the culture’s heavy hitters are in the writing room.



During a recent interview, Mike Epps revealed that he’s been working alongside Ice Cube, DJ Pooh, and Aaron McGruder, the creator of The Boondocks, to bring the next chapter of the legendary Friday franchise to the big screen.



“I just was with Ice Cube, DJ Pooh, and Aaron McGruder, sitting in the room writing this movie,” Epps shared.

“We’re writing it right now.”

That statement alone set social media on fire. Fans have been waiting for years for another Friday sequel, and this confirmation from Epps is the clearest sign yet that the project is moving forward.



The Friday series has always blended comedy, culture, and community — and this new creative lineup might be the best yet.

Ice Cube returns to ensure the story stays authentic to its roots, while DJ Pooh, who co-wrote the original Friday, brings back the classic humor that made the franchise a cultural staple.



Adding Aaron McGruder to the mix gives the project a sharp new edge. Known for his unapologetic social commentary and satire in The Boondocks, McGruder’s involvement hints that Last Friday could deliver the same raw comedy fans love while offering deeper cultural insight.



Since debuting in 1995, Friday has become one of the most iconic comedy franchises in Black culture, launching careers for stars like Chris Tucker, Mike Epps, and John Witherspoon.

Epps’ character “Day-Day” became a fan favorite in Next Friday and Friday After Next, and his return for Last Friday would be a full-circle moment.



With McGruder’s pen and Ice Cube’s vision, fans are expecting a mix of nostalgia, social relevance, and that signature West Coast humor that made Friday unforgettable.



While no release date has been announced, the news that the team is actively writing the script is a major step forward after years of speculation.

If all goes as planned, Last Friday could finally hit theaters with the kind of energy that bridges generations — from those who grew up quoting the original lines to younger fans who discovered the series through streaming.



One thing’s for sure: this collab has the potential to be legendary.

