50 Cent to Produce Podcast on DMX Hosted by Jadakiss

G-Unit Audio, led by 50 Cent, is producing a podcast called Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX, which will delve into the life story of the late rap legend DMX. The podcast, set to be hosted by Jadakiss, is a collaboration with iHeartRadio Podcasts and is expected to be released later this year. The project aims to shed light on DMX’s journey from his early life struggles to becoming a rap icon, offering a deeper understanding of the man behind the music. Executive producers Bruce Miller and Justin Baez, who have personal ties to DMX’s family and Yonkers roots, are also involved in the podcast series that will explore the lives of various music stars. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/50-cent-podcast-dmx-life-jadakiss-host-1236161624/