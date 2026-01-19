Hip-Hop Icon Kurupt Spending Weeks in Hospital, Family Shares Update

Source: Heritage Music Group / HMG West

Kurupt is currently in the hospital battling undisclosed health issues but is currently on the mend and hopeful of making a full recovery. with fellow rapper Daz Dillinger asking fans to send well wishes. Kurupt has a history of health struggles, including a hospitalization in 2019 due to alcohol relapse .In a 2022 interview with Vlad TV, Kurupt opened up about his battle with alcoholism, revealing the impact it had on his health. He was introduced to Hennessy by 2Pac back in the 1990’s.

“[I would drink] every day, all year. I’d wake up and have a shot or a beer and watch me some TV … [That was] my breakfast,” he admitted. “I’m talking about since I was 24. I used to drink before but when ‘Pac brought that Hennessy to the table it was over! … Hennessy was my thing and that was every day, all day.”

Kurupt added: “My pancreas, my liver and my kidneys were just all messed up. I had this sharp pain in my abdomen, I could barely walk. I had to hunch over and I still had to perform and do shows … [I had two seizures] back to back, and that was when I went to my doctor in Utah.”

“We all have an addiction to something, whether it’s alchohol or drugs. These are demons that you have to fight, and hopefully you can do it before you [die],” he reflected.

Rappers like Royce Da 5’9″ and Treach have shown support for Kurupt during this difficult time.

Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/kurupt-hospital-health-issues-daz-dillinger-support/