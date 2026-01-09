‘Stop ICE terror’ protest in downtown Indy demands justice

Source: Natalie Behring/Getty / Natalie Behring/Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — From Minneapolis to Indianapolis, crowds on Monument Circle had a clear message Thursday night: they’d like to see justice Renee Nicole Good and ICE off our streets.

Hundreds gathered on the steps of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in remembrance of Good, who was killed by an ICE agent on Wednesday.

“This is really, truly not about getting illegal immigrants or criminals out of our streets; this is just terror and hate. No, I wouldn’t say we’re scared. I’d say we’re more determined than ever,” Lindsey Holtgrave with ANSWER Indiana said.

Her organization demands an immediate end to mass deportations and to the deployment of ICE.

“ICE needs to get out of our cities,” Holtgrave said. “We don’t want them here; we don’t want the terror that they bring. We don’t welcome murderers in Indianapolis.”

Paul Bailey came out to protest after a longtime coworker of his was detained by ICE.

“They’re violating people’s rights. They’re also embarrassing people. Humiliating hard-working, good people by coming to their jobs and coming in with no explanation,” Bailey said.

Protestor Scott Johnson wants to see the officer responsible held accountable.

“They know they did the wrong thing. Now they are trying to spin it for their base to make it look like ‘Oh, this was a violent woman,” Johnson said.

Read more from WRTV here