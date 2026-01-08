Source: WENN / Radio One

Bruno Mars Confirms New Album Is Done

Bruno Mars is set to make a comeback with his first solo album in a decade. The announcement has fans excited as they anticipate new music from the chart-topping artist. Mars has been busy with projects like Silk Sonic and collaborations with artists like Lady Gaga, but now he is ready to release new music of his own. Fans are eagerly awaiting the new chapter in Mars’ music career. A lead single arrives this Friday, January 10, with the full album set for mid-to-late March; he’s teamed up again with producer Philip Lawrence. Source: https://thatgrapejuice.net/2026/01/hes-coming-bruno-mars-announces-my-album-is-done-10-years-last-solo-lp