The Fix: Jill Scott Announces New Album

Jill Scott Officially Returns with New Music

Jill Scott is officially back in album mode. She has announced her sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern. This project marks her first full length release since 2015.

As a result, longtime fans are celebrating her long awaited return. Meanwhile, anticipation continues to build across R&B and soul audiences.



A Carefully Curated Creative Team

The Jill Scott new album features production from Adam Blackstone and DJ Premier. Both producers bring deep musical experience and cultural credibility.

Additionally, the album includes guest appearances from Ab Soul, J.I.D., and Too Short. These collaborations blend generations while keeping the sound rooted.

The project spans 19 tracks. Therefore, listeners can expect a complete and intentional body of work.



Themes Centered on Connection and Humanity

At its core, To Whom This May Concern focuses on connection, reflection, and shared experiences. Jill Scott has always used storytelling as her foundation.

For example, the lead single Beautiful People serve as a love letter to her inner circle. It celebrates loyalty, growth, and meaningful relationships.

Because of this approach, the album feels personal without being isolated.



Why This Album Matters Right Now

Although Jill Scott remained active through touring and acting, fans missed hearing her voice in album form. However, this release signals alignment rather than pressure.

Moreover, the Jill Scott new album arrives at a moment when listeners crave authenticity. Her voice continues to meet that need.



Release Date and What Comes Next

The album drops Friday, February 13, 2026. Notably, the timing reflects themes of love and intention.

As February approaches, excitement continues to rise. Ultimately, this project represents continuation rather than comeback.



A Legacy That Continues to Evolve

Jill Scott’s influence extends far beyond charts. Over time, her work has helped shape modern soul and R&B.

Therefore, To Whom This May Concern stands as another chapter in a legacy built on honesty and connection.

Fans now wait for February with clarity and excitement.



Source

Baller Alert.

