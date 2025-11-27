Source: Vans/Sophie Jones / Courtesy of Vans/Sophie Jones

SZA Has Set This All-Time Grammy Record

SZA’s SOS Deluxe: Lana, the deluxe edition of her 2022 album SOS, has made history by receiving a record-breaking nine Grammy nominations for its tracks. Spread out over four Grammy eligibility years, the nominations include stand-out singles like “Good Days” and collaborations with artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Kendrick Lamar. Despite not winning album of the year, SOS has topped the Billboard 200 chart for a total of 13 weeks across multiple years, showcasing its enduring popularity and critical acclaim. The album joins a select group of records with multiple Grammy-nominated tracks, highlighting SZA’s impact on the music industry. Source: https://www.billboard.com/lists/sza-grammy-record-sos-deluxe-lana/