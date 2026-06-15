Listen Live
Close
News

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

The Spurs and Knicks are set to face off on June 13 in San Antonio, and the team has banned fans from out of town from getting tickets.

Published on June 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 NBA Finals - Game Four

The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly taking measures to ensure local fans can access tickets, essentially freezing out New York Knicks fans. According to a report, the Spurs organization has barred anyone who doesn’t live within a 150-mile radius of the home team’s city from obtaining tickets for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Clutchpoints took notice of a Ticketmaster message that states fans from out of state will be unable to purchase tickets, and is also limiting tickets to just four per customer.

From Ticketmaster:

Frost Bank Center is located in San Antonio, Texas . Sales to this event will be restricted to customers residing within a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center will be canceled without notice and refunds given. Please note there is a 4 seat ticket limit for transactions through the venue.

Given the relative affordability of tickets for Game 5, the move could be seen as a way to have a packed house of local supporters versus a raucous group of outsiders. This, of course, won’t prevent Knicks fans who reside in San Antonio from attending the game, but the timing of the move seems curious considering the stakes.

The New York Knicks are up in the series 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs. Game 5 of the NBA Finals takes place on Saturday, January 13, at 8:30 ET.

UPDATE: Ticketmaster has since shared a statment regarding the earlier reporting of the locals-only ticket rule.

“Geographic restrictions on NBA Finals Game 5 tickets were set by the hosting team and applied at the time of purchase. If you bought your tickets on Ticketmaster, you have a valid, authenticated ticket that will get you in tonight. No tickets purchased on Ticketmaster for this game have or will be canceled,” read that statment, which was posted on social media.

Photo: Getty

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
Local  |  Staff

Couple Killed in Dearborn County Head-On Crash

Local  |  Staff

2 Kids Hit with Charges for Shooting Last Week at Greenwood Festival

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Bounce TV And Scripps Sports Celebrate New Programming With Olympians Sanya Richards-Ross, LaVonna Martin Floreal, Dawn Harper-Nelson, And The Silver Fox Squad

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Da Brat Has Always Been That Girl — And Here Are Looks That Prove It

Relationships  |  Ronnette Rollins

Creative Date Night Ideas for Couples

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Founder of IndyCar Team Dreyer & Reinbold Dennis Reinbold Dies at 65

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Jordyn Woods, Her Lucky Bag & Karl Anthony Towns Have Our Timelines In Their Feelings

Local  |  24/7 News

President Trump: U.S. and Iran Reach Deal to End War

Tyra Banks Hosts James Beard Foundation Gala
Reality TV  |  JC

Tyra Banks Sues Netflix for Defamation, Claims ‘Manipulation’ of Her Participation in ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Doc

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close