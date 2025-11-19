Erykah Badu Celebrates 25 Years of Mama's Gun
Erykah Badu teams with VEEPS to livestream show from Mama’s Gun ’25 tour
Erykah Badu teams with VEEPS to livestream show from Mama’s Gun ’25 tour
Want to see the ‘Mama’s Gun’ concert but she’s a little too far for you to see her?
Erykah Badu is inviting fans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album Mama’s Gun by livestreaming a performance from her tour. The show will feature the album in full, storytelling, and Badu’s signature arrangements. Tickets are available for the livestream on December 6 at 9 p.m. ET, with the option to watch on-demand afterward. The Mama’s Gun ’25 – Return of The Automatic Slim tour began in October and will conclude in December. Source: https://thebeat951.com/music-news/2025-11-18-erykah-badu-teams-with-veeps-to-livestream-show-from-mamas-gun-25-tour
More from 106.7 WTLC