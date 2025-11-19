Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Erykah Badu teams with VEEPS to livestream show from Mama’s Gun ’25 tour

Want to see the ‘Mama’s Gun’ concert but she’s a little too far for you to see her?

Erykah Badu is inviting fans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album Mama’s Gun by livestreaming a performance from her tour. The show will feature the album in full, storytelling, and Badu’s signature arrangements. Tickets are available for the livestream on December 6 at 9 p.m. ET, with the option to watch on-demand afterward. The Mama’s Gun ’25 – Return of The Automatic Slim tour began in October and will conclude in December. Source: https://thebeat951.com/music-news/2025-11-18-erykah-badu-teams-with-veeps-to-livestream-show-from-mamas-gun-25-tour