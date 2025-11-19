Listen Live
Close
Music

Erykah Badu Celebrates 25 Years of Mama's Gun

Erykah Badu teams with VEEPS to livestream show from Mama’s Gun ’25 tour

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Erykah Badu teams with VEEPS to livestream show from Mama’s Gun ’25 tour

Want to see the ‘Mama’s Gun’ concert but she’s a little too far for you to see her?

Erykah Badu is inviting fans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album Mama’s Gun by livestreaming a performance from her tour. The show will feature the album in full, storytelling, and Badu’s signature arrangements. Tickets are available for the livestream on December 6 at 9 p.m. ET, with the option to watch on-demand afterward. The Mama’s Gun ’25 – Return of The Automatic Slim tour began in October and will conclude in December. Source: https://thebeat951.com/music-news/2025-11-18-erykah-badu-teams-with-veeps-to-livestream-show-from-mamas-gun-25-tour

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
In this photo illustration, the AES Corporation logo is seen...
News

Indianapolis Blocks Major AES Indiana Rate Hike

We Welcome EBT
Entertainment

SNAP Households Will Receive Full Benefits

Amazing Aerial View Above Indiana World War Memorial and Museum in Downtown Indianapolis
Entertainment

FSSA Ends Contract with MDwise Affecting Thousands

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Entertainment

Halle Bailey And Regé Jean Page Bring Romance To You Me And Tuscany

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close