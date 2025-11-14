Listen Live
Morgan Freeman Fights Back Against AI

His voice is part of pop culture.

Published on November 14, 2025

Morgan Freeman is drawing a line as artificial intelligence continues to reshape entertainment. The veteran

actor, known for one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood, says unauthorized AI versions of his

narration are starting to show up in projects he never approved. The issue has grown serious enough that his

legal team is now pursuing action. The focus keyphrase Morgan Freeman AI voice tells the story plainly.

Freeman opened up during an interview with The Guardian. He said he is frustrated with companies and

creators who are using AI to copy his voice without consent. He called the replicas false and disrespectful. He

explained that he earns a living from his voice, and using it without his approval is the same as taking money

from him. Freeman said his lawyers have been busy as they work through several cases tied to AI voice misuse.

He added that many of these cases are now active. The Morgan Freeman AI voice problem reflects a bigger

concern in the entertainment industry.

Actors and performers across the country are questioning what AI means for their likeness, their sound, and

their work. Freeman has been a force in Hollywood since the 1960s. His voice has shaped documentaries, films,

video games, and even music. The rise of AI has now created a new challenge. Who owns the sound of a

performer? Freeman’s stance makes it clear that he does.

Legal experts say cases like this could set important precedents. As AI technology grows, more artists may

follow Freeman’s lead to protect their identity and their livelihood. For now, Freeman wants one thing understood. If you want that Morgan Freeman sound, it must come from him.


