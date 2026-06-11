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CeeLo Green Interest in 'VERZUZ' with Lauryn Hill

CeeLo Green Wants a ‘VERZUZ’ Battle Against Lauryn Hill: ‘That’s My Twin Sister’

Published on June 11, 2026

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CeeLo Green Wants a ‘VERZUZ’ Battle Against Lauryn Hill: ‘That’s My Twin Sister’

CeeLo Green expressed interest in participating in a VERZUZ battle, suggesting Lauryn Hill as a potential opponent due to their mutual respect and shared talents in singing and rapping. He emphasized their long-standing friendship and history of touring together, noting their similar Gemini twin status. Green also mentioned the possibility of his Dungeon Family collective facing off against Wu-Tang Clan in a VERZUZ battle, highlighting the unique and acclaimed nature of his group in hip-hop history. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/ceelo-green-lauryn-hill-verzuz-battle-interview-1236270040/

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