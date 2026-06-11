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BET Awards 2026: Teyana Taylor to Receive the ‘Icon of the Year’ Honor

Teyana Taylor, a Golden Globe winner and Grammy Award nominee, will be honored as the Icon of the Year at the 2026 BET Awards. The singer will receive the prestigious award during the live telecast on June 28 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Icon Award recognizes artists who have made a significant impact in entertainment. Past recipients include Mariah Carey and Usher. Meanwhile, Taylor’s recent accomplishments include winning a Golden Globe for best supporting actress. In addition, she earned a Grammy nomination for her album “Escape Room.” Source: https://www.b985.com/news/trending/teyana-taylor-named-bet-icon-year-ahead-awards-show/FVY2US4DXBF7RL5J4XTFA434ZU