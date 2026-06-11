AG Wants Regulation of Abortion Pill Over Contaminated Water Concerns

Source: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to impose stricter controls on an abortion pill due to the potential health risks for women who may inadvertently ingest it from public waterways.

Rokita argues that the abortion-inducing drug mifepristone can harm unborn babies by blocking progesterone and affecting reproductive organ development. There’s a growing threat that chemically tainted medical waste is being flushed into American waterways.

“Drug-induced abortions occurring outside of the legal, direct and personal care of a properly licensed physician are causing pain and suffering to women,” AG Rokita said. “Obviously, this starts with the individuals persuaded by Planned Parenthood and Big Pharma to use mifepristone to abort their pregnancies, but increasingly it extends to other women who might ingest the drug from their local water supplies.”

Indiana is part of a coalition of 14 states requesting the EPA regulate Mifepristone under the Safe Drinking Water Act in order to prevent contamination. The coalition also argues that looser FDA regulations have increased chemical abortions, posing risks to pregnant women and the environment.

Indiana Right to Life President Mike Fichter (Source: IRTL)

Indiana Right to Life President Mike Fichter issued a statement on Wednesday following Rokita’s actions, saying that regardless of where someone stands on abortion issues, water contamination affects everyone.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This is a question the EPA needs to address and we simply can’t let the politics of abortion get in the way,” Fichter said.

Fichter said the main threat is from the illegal mailing of abortion pills into Indiana, all of which will eventually impact water supplies.

“We particularly need to know the impact this is having on women and unborn babies,” Fichter added. “If the concentration in a water supply like Marion County’s is high enough, what risks are women taking from drinking a glass of water?”

Chemical abortions accounted for 63 percent of all U.S. abortions in the formal health care system as of 2023. That number was 31 percent in 2014 and 14 percent in 2005.

AG Wants Regulation of Abortion Pill Over Contaminated Water Concerns was originally published on wibc.com