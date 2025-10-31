Listen Live
Judges Want White House To Fund SNAP

Published on October 31, 2025

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Federal Funding For Food Assistance Programs To Run Out Starting Nov. 1, Due To Government Shutdown
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Two federal judges want the Trump administration to partially fund SNAP.

The food assistance program is set to expire on Saturday unless the government re-opens, impacting 42-million low-income Americans who are enrolled. A Rhode Island judge and a Massachusetts judge said the administration must tap emergency funds that will cover some of the SNAP program.

Both judges also left it up to the White House to decide whether it wants to authorize more funds to cover everyone enrolled in SNAP. It’s not known yet if Trump administration will appeal the orders.

