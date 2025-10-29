Chris Brown Joins This Elite Boxscore Club
Chris Brown Joins Bad Bunny and Beyoncé in This Elite Boxscore Club
In September, Chris Brown continued his dominance on the Top Tours chart, earning $98.1 million and selling 580,000 tickets, making him the third act to achieve this feat twice.
His Breezy Bowl XX tour concluded with total earnings of $295.5 million and nearly two million tickets sold.
Coldplay also maintained its success, grossing $131.4 million from a three-week run at London’s Wembley Stadium, setting a record for the biggest single-venue engagement by a headline artist.
Lady Gaga, Shakira, and Zach Bryan also made significant appearances on the Top Tours chart in September.
