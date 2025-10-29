Chris Brown Joins Bad Bunny and Beyoncé in This Elite Boxscore Club

In September, Chris Brown continued his dominance on the Top Tours chart, earning $98.1 million and selling 580,000 tickets, making him the third act to achieve this feat twice.

His Breezy Bowl XX tour concluded with total earnings of $295.5 million and nearly two million tickets sold.

Coldplay also maintained its success, grossing $131.4 million from a three-week run at London’s Wembley Stadium, setting a record for the biggest single-venue engagement by a headline artist.

Lady Gaga, Shakira, and Zach Bryan also made significant appearances on the Top Tours chart in September.

Source: https://www.billboard.com/pro/chris-brown-elite-boxscore-club

