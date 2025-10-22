Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

50 Cent Defends Using AI To Remix His Own Music: ‘I Really Like Those Songs!’

50 Cent has been experimenting with artificial intelligence by posting computer-generated renditions of his songs, giving them a 1960s Motown-inspired twist. Despite the controversy surrounding AI in music, 50 Cent believes that these remixes can reach a wider audience and showcase his musical talent in a new light. He appreciates the voices generated by AI and sees them as potential competition for artists from the past. The rapper acknowledges the importance of embracing AI in the music industry for faster progress and suggests adapting to its advancements rather than resisting them. Fans have praised 50 Cent’s AI remixes for highlighting his songwriting skills and melodic sensibilities. Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/50-cent-defends-ai-song-remixes/