The Fix: Trevor Jackson Joins Grey's Anatomy

Trevor Jackson Joins Grey’s Anatomy with a Powerful New Role

Published on October 9, 2025

Trevor Jackson’s Scrubbing In for a Major Role

Trevor Jackson is stepping into new territory with his latest role on Grey’s Anatomy. The Grown-ish actor and R&B singer joins the cast of the long-running medical drama, calling it one of the most meaningful moments of his career.

For Trevor, this role is about more than screen time. It’s about showing that Black men belong in every space — including medicine. In his interview with Essence, he said he’s proud to help shift the narrative. Success, he explained, isn’t limited to athletes or entertainers. It can also look like saving lives and leading with compassion.

Trevor said the Grey’s Anatomy team welcomed him with open arms, making the experience unforgettable. He described the set as positive, creative, and full of people who truly love what they do. Being part of such a powerful legacy means everything to him.

ABC End of Summer Soiree, People.com, September 5, 2025
Nolwen Cifuentes

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Trevor in action. His character will debut when Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 premieres tonight on ABC. With his charisma, heart, and undeniable talent, Trevor Jackson is ready to bring something fresh to the show — and remind us all that representation matters.

