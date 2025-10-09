Sherri Shepherd Calls Out Saturday Night Live

Sherri Shepherd is speaking up about representation on one of television’s most iconic stages. After Ego Nwodim’s recent departure from Saturday Night Live, Sherri made it clear she believes the show needs to act fast to fill that space — and do it right.

Shepherd urged producers to hire another Black woman immediately, calling it long overdue. She pointed out that for too long, SNL has leaned on Black male cast members to play Black female characters. According to Sherri, that should never still be happening in 2025. Her message was simple but powerful: there’s no shortage of talented, funny, and deserving Black women ready to shine on that stage.

Ego Nwodim, who joined the cast in 2018, became a standout with her sharp humor and unforgettable characters. While she left on a positive note, thanking the SNL team and fans for the opportunity, her exit leaves a noticeable gap in diversity.

Sherri’s call to action resonates with viewers who want to see more authentic representation in comedy. As one of the few Black women who’s broken barriers in the industry, her words carry weight. She’s reminding us that inclusion shouldn’t be an afterthought — it’s essential to creativity and culture.

And while we celebrate voices like Sherri’s, don’t forget — tomorrow is your last chance to win your way in to see her at the Old National Centre.