Mariah Carey Addresses Eminem Feud on Live Show

Mariah Carey Addresses Eminem Feud and Whether He Wanted Her to Play His Mom in ‘8 Mile’

Published on October 2, 2025

Source: EMINEM / RAG & BONE AND GETTY

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Mariah Carey addressed her feud with Eminem, revealing that a music producer’s claim about the origin of their beef may have some truth to it. The feud between the two artists dates back to the early 2000s, with Eminem alleging a romantic relationship with Carey, which she denies. The back-and-forth diss tracks between them have been ongoing for years, with Eminem even referencing Carey and her then-husband Nick Cannon in his songs. The feud was reignited in 2009 with Eminem’s track “The Warning,” which targeted Carey after she mocked him in her “Obsessed” video. Music producer Damion Young recently discussed working with Carey and Eminem, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of their feud.

Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/mariah-carey-eminem-beef-interview-1235439546

