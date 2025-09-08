Will Smith Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Paramount Pictures
Will Smith Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Paramount Pictures
Will Smith has signed a first-look, multi-picture deal with Paramount Pictures through his company Westbrook, marking a major shift in his Hollywood career. The partnership will focus on creating global, four-quadrant theatrical releases with franchise potential. Two projects are already in development, including a Boston-set thriller called Sugar Bandits and a high-concept film titled Rabbit Hole. Smith will be a central part of Paramount’s theatrical slate as the studio continues to draw top-tier talent and invest in star-driven franchises for its future. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/will-smith-signs-multi-picture-deal-with-paramount-pictures
