President Barack Obama Wins His Third Emmy

President Barack Obama won his third Emmy award for Outstanding Narrator at the Creative Arts Emmys for his work on the Netflix series Our Oceans. This follows his previous wins for Working: What We Do All Day in 2023 and Our Great National Parks in 2022. Obama beat out other notable nominees such as David Attenborough and Tom Hanks for the award. Our Oceans is a five-part series that explores the connection between humans and ocean animals, with each episode focusing on a different ocean. The series is produced by Freeborne Media and Wild Space Productions and executive produced by James Honeyborne. Source: https://deadline.com/2025/09/president-barack-obama-wins-third-emmy-1236511568/