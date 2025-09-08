Listen Live
Public Figures

President Barack Obama Wins His Third Emmy

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

President Barack Obama Wins His Third Emmy

President Barack Obama won his third Emmy award for Outstanding Narrator at the Creative Arts Emmys for his work on the Netflix series Our Oceans. This follows his previous wins for Working: What We Do All Day in 2023 and Our Great National Parks in 2022. Obama beat out other notable nominees such as David Attenborough and Tom Hanks for the award. Our Oceans is a five-part series that explores the connection between humans and ocean animals, with each episode focusing on a different ocean. The series is produced by Freeborne Media and Wild Space Productions and executive produced by James Honeyborne. Source: https://deadline.com/2025/09/president-barack-obama-wins-third-emmy-1236511568/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Mike Epps Hosts Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend
Entertainment

INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With Karen Vaughn On His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 08, 2024
8 Items
All News

Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland
Events

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close