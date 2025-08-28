Listen Live
Entertainment

Denzel Washington Admits ‘I Don’t Go to the Movies’

Published on August 28, 2025

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Denzel Washington revealed in a recent interview that he no longer watches movies, citing disinterest in the big screen. The actor, alongside A$AP Rocky and Spike Lee, discussed his lack of interest in films, attributing it to his long career in the industry. Washington’s comments come as he also expressed indifference towards the Oscars, emphasizing that awards hold little significance to him. The trio collaborated on the film “Highest 2 Lowest,” a modern adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s “High and Low,” which explores a music mogul’s journey through New York City after his son is kidnapped. Lee praised Washington’s enduring talent and chemistry with the cast, including A$AP Rocky, in their fifth collaboration together. Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-news/denzel-washington-doesnt-watch-movies-interview-1235417324/

