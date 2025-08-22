The Fix: Brandy and Monica Reimagine The Boy Is Mine

Brandy and Monica are celebrating their legendary hit in a fresh way. The duo teamed up with Dunkin’ for a fun commercial. They reimagined their classic song “The Boy Is Mine” for Dunkin’s Cereal N’ Milk Latte.

The playful ad highlights both singers’ charm and timeless talent. Fans of the original track will enjoy seeing their favorite R&B icons in a modern, fun campaign. Brandy and Monica’s collaboration proves their rivalry days are behind them.

Timing could not be better. The Boy Is Mine Tour kicks off this fall and stops in Indianapolis on October 19. Attendees can make the experience complete by grabbing a Cereal N’ Milk Latte at Dunkin’ before the show.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This partnership merges music nostalgia with a tasty treat. Brandy and Monica continue to show their ability to connect with audiences in creative ways. They are also reminding fans why their original track remains an R&B classic decades later.

Beyond the commercial, both singers are embracing the excitement around the tour. Fans can expect a mix of hits and surprises. Brandy and Monica’s energy is evident, and their teamwork reflects their enduring friendship and mutual respect.

Through this campaign, Brandy and Monica demonstrate that music, humor, and clever marketing can intersect. The ad and tour together celebrate their careers and give fans a reason to revisit a song that shaped an era.