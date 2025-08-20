Devour Indy Summerfest 2025: 150+ Restaurants Join

Devour Indy Summerfest 2025 kicks off Monday, August 18, bringing food lovers together for two weeks of dining deals and culinary experiences. Hosted by the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, the event celebrates Indianapolis’ vibrant restaurant scene with the largest lineup to date.

This year, more than 150 restaurants join the roster, and for the first time, IND Airport favorites step into the spotlight. Travelers and locals alike can enjoy special menus from 1933 Lounge + HC Tavern, Harry & Izzy’s, and Circle City Beer Garden without leaving the terminal.

RIZE Expands with a $15 Brunch Menu

In addition to airport offerings, RIZE adds a fresh brunch option across all three of its locations in Ironworks, Carmel, and Fishers. At $15, it’s an easy way to plan a weekend brunch with friends or family.

Downtown & Neighborhood Favorites

From downtown classics like Bluebeard, St. Elmo Steak House, Del Frisco’s, Tupelo Honey, and The Oakmont to northside hotspots such as Ocean Prime, Sangiovese Ristorante, Kona Grill, Luciana’s, and Peterson’s, the options keep expanding. Midtown, westside, and even hotel restaurants like Mel’s at Commission Row ensure every neighborhood has something special to offer.

Plan Ahead for the Best Experience

Menus are now live at devourindy.com. Guests can explore multi-course dinners, brunch specials, and drink deals. Because reservations fill fast—especially downtown and on weekends—it’s best to book early.

With more restaurants than ever before, Devour Indy Summerfest 2025 offers an unbeatable way to experience Indy’s best flavors, neighborhoods, and culinary creativity.