National Fajita Day: 10 Best Fajitas in Indianapolis

Published on August 18, 2025

National Fajita Day is here—and if you’re near Indianapolis, it’s the perfect excuse to eat good. From sizzling skillets and seasoned meat to grilled veggies and house-made sauces, these local spots bring serious flavor. Whether you prefer chicken, steak, shrimp, or all three, here are ten places that do fajitas right.

1. La Parada (Near Downtown)

This eastside staple is known for its big portions and even bigger flavor.

2. Loco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina (Downtown Indy)

Located downtown, Loco serves fajitas hot, fresh, and perfectly seasoned.

3. Bugambilias Mexican Cuisine (Castleton)

A northside favorite with fresh ingredients and generous portions.

4. Mr. Tequila’s Cantina (Multiple Locations)

Known for vibrant plates and a fan-favorite fajita trio.

5. Chile Verde Mexican Grill (East Side)

Authentic flavors and a cozy vibe make this family-owned gem stand out.

6. Verde Flavors of Mexico (Carmel, Fishers, Indy)

Upscale dining with next-level marinades and premium meats.

7. Luciana’s Mexican Restaurant (West Side)

Try the Texas Fajitas in a laid-back, casual setting.

8. Guadalajara Grill (Northwest Indy)

Classic fajitas and a loyal local crowd.

9. Casa Santa (North Side)

Modern look, traditional flavor. A great mix of style and substance.

10. Chuy’s (Hamilton Town Center)

This Texas-rooted chain delivers with flavor and creamy jalapeño dip on the side.

If you’re craving something sizzling, any of these spots will hit the mark.

Happy National Fajita Day!

