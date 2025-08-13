Rasheeda and Kirk Frost Son’s the Prime Suspect in Homicide

Gwinnett County Police identified Ky Lasheed Frost as the prime suspect in the murder of rapper T-Hood. Frost is the son of Rasheeda and Kirk Frost from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The shooting happened at T-Hood’s home and stemmed from a domestic dispute. Reports say T-Hood was dating the Frosts’ daughter, Kae, at the time.

Police responded quickly after receiving calls about gunfire. Emergency personnel found T-Hood unresponsive and declared him dead on the scene.

Investigators are actively pursuing leads, and they encourage anyone with information to come forward. They believe witnesses can provide crucial details to solve this case.

Ky Lasheed Frost has not addressed the allegations publicly. Meanwhile, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have remained silent. Fans reacted online, expressing both shock and sadness over the tragedy.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities will release updates and evidence to clarify events. Gwinnett County Police are committed to keeping the community informed while they continue their work.

This case has drawn attention from fans of hip hop and reality television. The public is watching closely as the legal process moves forward.

For now, anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County Police immediately.