Al B. Sure!’s Diddy Book Pulled by Publisher Over “Creative Differences”

Al B. Sure! is embroiled in a dispute with Simon & Schuster over his upcoming memoir, “Do You Believe Me Now?”. The book was set to reveal controversial details about his health crisis, relationship with Kim Porter, and alleged connections to Diddy. Creative disagreements with the publisher, particularly regarding the inclusion of information about Sean Combs, have led to the book’s uncertain release. The pre-order listing on Amazon has disappeared, and the audiobook release has been postponed indefinitely. Al B. Sure!’s lawyer plans to investigate the situation, raising concerns about potential interference in the publication of the memoir. Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/al-b-sure-memoir-canceled/