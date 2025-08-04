The Hotsheet: Babyface, Mike Epps Join MWLC , City Launches Arts Fund

Two of Indy’s biggest names are stepping into leadership. Babyface and Mike Epps have joined the board of directors at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. This move is both personal and purposeful. The two stars aim to expand the center’s impact through Black culture, education, and the arts.

The Madam Walker Legacy Center holds deep history in Indianapolis. With Babyface and Epps involved, its future looks even brighter.

In other news, city leaders launched a new Cultural Districts Fund. The one-time $500,000 grant pool will support local art projects, events, and public space upgrades. Neighborhood organizations have until August 31 to apply.

And happening today—Congressman André Carson’s Job and Resource Fair kicks off at Ivy Tech’s Culinary Conference Center. Hot 100.9 and B Swift will be live on-site. The fair is focused on helping people connect with job openings and local support programs.

