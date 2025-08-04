Listen Live
Entertainment

Babyface, Mike Epps Join MWLC , City Launches Arts Fund

The Hotsheet: Babyface, Mike Epps Join MWLC , City Launches Arts Fund

Indy legends give back and city leaders invest in local culture.

Published on August 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Two of Indy’s biggest names are stepping into leadership. Babyface and Mike Epps have joined the board of directors at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. This move is both personal and purposeful. The two stars aim to expand the center’s impact through Black culture, education, and the arts.

The Madam Walker Legacy Center holds deep history in Indianapolis. With Babyface and Epps involved, its future looks even brighter.

Related Stories

In other news, city leaders launched a new Cultural Districts Fund. The one-time $500,000 grant pool will support local art projects, events, and public space upgrades. Neighborhood organizations have until August 31 to apply.

And happening today—Congressman André Carson’s Job and Resource Fair kicks off at Ivy Tech’s Culinary Conference Center. Hot 100.9 and B Swift will be live on-site. The fair is focused on helping people connect with job openings and local support programs.

The Hotsheet: Babyface, Mike Epps Join MWLC , City Launches Arts Fund  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close