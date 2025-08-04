Listen Live
Local

Raleigh Named Best City for College Graduates to Start Careers

Raleigh Ranks No. 1 In Best Cities For College Grads To Find Jobs

Published on August 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Aerial panorama of Raleigh NC
Source: Travis Jack / Flyboy Aerial Photography LLC / Getty

A new 2025 survey done through ADP listed Raleigh, North Carolina the number one city for college graduates to find job opportunities.

The survey analyzed payroll data for nearly 140,000 Americans between the ages of 20 to 29, working at over 27,000 companies across the country.

Related Stories

For the second year in a row, Raleigh ranked No. 1 in the survey for its job opportunities, affordable cost of living and strong hiring in the area. Raleigh also held a high ranking for the cities hiring rate along with annual wages.

Here are the top 10 metropolitan cities listed as the best in the ADP Survey:

  1. Raleigh, NC
  2. Milwaukee, WI
  3. Baltimore, MD
  4. Austin, TX
  5. Birmingham, AL
  6. Denver, CO
  7. Nashville, TN
  8. Phoenix, AZ
  9. Orlando, FL
  10. New York, NY

Raleigh Ranks No. 1 In Best Cities For College Grads To Find Jobs  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close