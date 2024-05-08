Listen Live
IMPD Looks Into Ball Thrown at Pacers Fans During Game 6 vs. Bucks

Published on May 8, 2024

Pacers logo on basketball court

Source: (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police detectives are reviewing footage of Bucks guard Patrick Beverly on Thursday throwing a basketball at fans in the waning moments of the NBA Game 6 playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Milwaukee’s 120-98 Game 6 loss at Indiana that knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs in the first round. The Pacers at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Madison Square Garden will go against the New York Knicks for Game 2 of the second round.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared a statement with News 8 on Wednesday evening.

“IMPD is aware of an incident that occurred on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse involving an NBA player and citizen. At the time of the incident, officers completed an initial case report. The report has been forwarded to IMPD detectives, who are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously. Detectives are working with Gainbridge Fieldhouse to review video footage and plan to speak with the parties involved.

“Detectives will present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.”

IMPD Officer William Young, a department spokesperson

The post IMPD Looks Into Ball Thrown at Pacers Fans During Game 6 vs. Bucks appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

