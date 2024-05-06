Listen Live
News

Nardwuar the Human Serviette Interviews 21 Savage

21 Savage didn't really seem into the interview, but hey, Nardwuar tried man...

Published on May 6, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Nardwuar x 21 Savage

Source: Nardwuar / Youtube

Over the years Nardwuar the Human Serviette has endeared himself to the culture for his entertaining and hilarious interviews of your favorite rappers. Recently, the eccentric Canadian celebrity journalist caught up with one of your favorite British ATLiens, 21 Savage.

While 21 Savage has a few albums under his belt, most people know him to be a man of few words. Throughout the interview he proved to be just that as his answers and responses were short or simply a “yeah.” Still, Nardwuar did get him to speak as they chopped it up about Savage shooting “Redrum” in his homeland of England and 21’s mother, who was working as a DJ in London in the 1990s (that’s hella dope) and presented Savage with a poster of the first concert he ever performed at in Atlanta back in 2016.

We’re surprised she was able to get his hands on that poster.

Though 21 Savage didn’t really seemed engaged in the interview, it was still pretty entertaining; the way Nardwuar’s voice sounds during these powwows is hilarious all on its own. We even found out that SWV is 21 Savage’s favorite R&B group. Who knew?

Check out the interview between Nardwuar and 21 Savage below, and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section.

Nardwuar the Human Serviette Interviews 21 Savage  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

Local

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

Local

19-year-old Arrested for Northwest Side Murder

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Photos from Jerry Wades Celebration of Life on Monument Circle 85 items
Local

RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

exhale youtube thumbnail for Karen Vaughn Podcast
Local

Exhale Podcast Episode 7 | Letting Go and Asking for Help

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close