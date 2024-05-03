Red Carpet Rundown: All The Stars Aligned At The 2024 King’s Trust Gala

Another day, another reason for Hollywood’s elite to gather in the name of charity. New York City brought out the best of the best for the 2024 King’s Trust Gala, which feels like an excellent prelude to Monday’s Met fete. The event recognizes the charitable work of King Charles III and his focus on the younger population in the United States.

2024 King’s Trust Gala attendees

A-listers swarmed the red carpet, donning luxury threads that spoke to the elegance of the occasion. While attendees opted for more whimsical looks, artists like Teyana Taylor brought the gothic glamour to the event clad in a black Jacquemus coat partnered with Marc Jacobs platform boots.

1. Teyana Taylor

She accessorized with a diamond choker necklace, matching earrings, and a Judith Leiber Couture Camera Clutch.

2. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox delivered a smooth, vintage flex with a 1920s-style pin curl, styled with a hat adorned in sequins that matched her vintage Thierry Mugler gown.

She completed the look with an off-white overcoat that draped over her arms and a small white clutch.

3. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, also made an appearance at the King’s Trust Gala. The couple embodied elegance with Legend in a cream-colored tuxedo jacket paired with black slacks and a black bow tie and Teigen in a black gown that featured a plunging neckline partnered with floor-length tiered ruffles.

4. Joan Smalls

Supermodel Joan Smalls’ classic silhouette will always be a hit on the red carpet. The timeless beauty wore a simple black dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. She accessorized the look with black, sheer gloves, a layered diamond necklace around her neck paired with a matching bracelet, and black sandals.

5. Michaela Rodriquez

Michaela Rodriguez brought angelic vibes to the carpet in an all-white, off-the-shoulder cocktail dress with thick fur around the bust line and wrists. She completed the look with nude Louboutin heels and a matching box clutch.

