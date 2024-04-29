Plies “Pop Yo Sh*t,” PARTYNEXTDOOR “For Certain” & More | Daily Visuals 4.29.24

For a while now Plies has been surprisingly getting his political commentary on with his Twitter posts where he’s been pointing out the obvious fact that Donald Trump is criminal and while he’s been getting the wrath of the alt-right for his “hot takes,” the rapper is still living his best life regardless of the feathers he’s been ruffling.

Taking a break from the political spectrum to get back to his rapping career, Plies comes through with some new visuals to “Pop Yo Sh*t” where he hops out of a private jet and takes to the mic which was “coincidentally” placed right next to the plane so he can, well, pop his sh*t.

The PARTYNEXTDOOR meanwhile seems to like to go incognito whenever turning up and in his clip for “For Certain” the Canadian crooner hits up an abandoned warehouse that’s hosting an intimate and sexy soiree where half-naked bodies and bumping and grinding under some dimly lit redlights. Looks like a special kinda place.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Paul featuring Big Tonka, Dyce Peso featuring Albee Al, and more.

