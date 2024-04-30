Listen Live
14-Year-Old Killed, Others Hurt, in London Stabbing

Published on April 30, 2024

Man Attacks People With Sword In North East London

LONDON, United Kingdom — A teenaged boy was killed, and four others were hurt, in a London sword attack Tuesday morning.

Police were told that a 36-year-old man had crashed his car into a home in Hainault, a suburb in east London, around 7 a.m. BST. They say that man then got out of the car and began stabbing people with a sword.

A 14-year-old boy was one of those stabbed. He was later taken to a hospital, but he did not survive.

Four other people were also hurt, including two officers. Metro Police explained that the two sustained injuries that required surgery.

The suspect – who has not yet been publicly identified – was eventually Tased and taken to a hospital. It is not clear why he might have done this, but officers do not believe his actions were tied to any terrorist organizations.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted a message to X in which he wrote, “My thoughts are with those affected and their families… Such violence has no place on our streets.”

