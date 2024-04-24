IPS School Board President Calls Bullying Video “Shocking”

INDIANAPOLIS — A little boy was seen on video getting bullied by another student at an elementary school in Indianapolis earlier this year. Now IPS is addressing the video for the first time.

The video was taken by the boys’ teacher in which you can hear him appearing to encourage the violence That teacher, Julious Johnican, has since been fired from his position at George Washington Carver Montessori School #87.

The IPS School Board met briefly on Tuesday to address the incident.

“We were shocked and upset by the video that was shared on social media,” said IPS School Board President Angelia Moore. “Ensuring our children’s safety is our most important job as adults. IPS is reviewing protocols on how principals communicate with families and bringing on an external partner to interview families of that particular school.”

Lawyers for the mother of the boy being bullied say that she found out about the incident when Johnican accidentally showed her the video during a parent-teacher conference. They also say when she notified school leaders they did nothing to address it immediately.

State law requires schools to notify law enforcement and the Department of Child Services at once when situations like this are brought to their attention. IPS said in an initial statement that DCS was immediately notified.

