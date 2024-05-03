Exhale Podcast Episode 7 | Letting Go and Asking for Help

Asking for help is often easier said than done. It’s a sentiment many of us can relate to, yet it’s one that carries significant weight, particularly for women. In a recent episode of the Exhale podcast, Karen sat down with associate therapist Kyla Thompson to unpack this topic and offer invaluable insights into the art of seeking support.

Karen and Kyla’s discussion centered around the idea of letting one’s guard down and normalizing the act of asking for help. They emphasized that asking for help is not a sign of weakness but rather an act of strength and self-awareness. It’s about recognizing when you need support and having the courage to reach out for it.

One of the key takeaways from their conversation was the importance of recognizing when it’s time to ask for help. As Kyla aptly put it, “When you have experienced hurt and pain, you can put that person’s face on everyone else’s face instead of letting go.” This powerful insight highlights the significance of acknowledging our own limitations and seeking assistance when necessary.

Moreover, Karen and Kyla provided practical tools and strategies for listeners to use in their own lives as they navigate the journey of asking for help. From redefining success to cultivating resilience and empowering oneself and others, their guidance offers a roadmap for personal growth and healing.

So, the next time you find yourself grappling with the idea of asking for help, remember the words of Karen and Kyla. You are not alone, and it’s okay to reach out. Together, we can redefine success, cultivate resilience, and empower ourselves and others to thrive.

Tune in to the full episode for more insightful discussions and practical tips on navigating the journey of asking for help.