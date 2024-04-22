Win Tickets: Girls Night Out Tour

Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to It’s Time Presents: Girls Night Out Tour on July 9th at the Old National Centre!
More from 106.7 WTLC
-
Cash Blast!
-
Honoring Jerry Wade: A Celebration of Love and Legacy
-
Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation
-
RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Maia Campbell: Clean and Acting Again