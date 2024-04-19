The Classic 1985 Air Jordan 1 “Bred” To Re-Release In 2025

Looks like 2025 is going to be the year of the OG “Bred” Jordans as it’s being reported that the highly coveted and sought-after Air Jordan 1 “Bred” will be returning in all of its 1985 glory.

According to GQ, the sneaker that many consider the top grail of the Jordan 1 line will be making its comeback sometime next year. And not only will it bear the classic black and red colorway that made it an instant classic, but will feature the high ’85 cut that Jordan brand has been retro-ing for their past few Jordan 1 silhouettes. Though the Jordan 1 silhouettes have been bricking as of late (sneakerheads really have lost interest in the sneaker due to over-saturation and whack color ways), you better believe these will be an extremely hard cop even if inventory is in the millions.

Per GQ:

While the ‘Bred’ (or ‘Banned’) has re-released a few times over the past four decades, this upcoming pair will be a like-for-like remake of the OG from ’85. It comes in an all-leather build that’s meant to look and feel as premium as the Air Jordans from way back when. A Swoosh, as always, is planted to the lateral and medial sidewalls, and the mythical winged basketball emblem is stamped across the collar.

Down south, the midsole is dipped in white, and it’s infused with Nike’s critically-acclaimed Air tech for added comfiness and bounciness. Rumour has it that it’ll come packed in an era-accurate shoebox too, just like the ‘Lost & Found’ from 2022.

The Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 ‘Bred’ will return sometime in Spring 2025, just in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Jordan Brand. Set to drop at Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers across the globe, they’ll retail for around $200 a pop. Expect resale prices to be triple that, though.

The news comes after it was revealed that Nike plans on re-releasing the classic Air Jordan 5 “Metallic” and Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” in 2025.

Nike coming for allll the money next year.

What do y’all think of the Air Jordan 1 “Bred” returning in 2025? Will you be copping? Let us know in the comments section below.

