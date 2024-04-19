NBA YoungBoy Arrested On Weapon And Drug Charges

One of Rap’s brightest stars has found himself in trouble again. NBA YoungBoy has been arrested on weapons and drugs.

As reported by Variety magazine, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was booked on several charges Wednesday, April 17. According to police records, NBA YoungBoy (Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) was brought in by the Cache County Police Department for possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, identity fraud and attempting to procure a drug prescription. According to KSL, he is also suspected of participating in a “large-scale prescription fraud ring.” The FBI also allege that he holds a high-ranking position within a local Louisiana gang.

This is not the first time the “Right Foot Creep” performer has landed himself in the long arm of the law. In 2014, he was arrested for robbery and served six months at a detention center. He was also accused of opening fire at a crowd on South Baton Rouge in 2016, assault in 2019 and a multitude of other charges throughout the years. In 2020, he was booked on federal gun charges which resulted in him being placed on house arrest. In December 2023, a judge eased his house arrest allowing him to participate in mental health programs pre-approved by the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office.

No bail has yet to be set for NBA YoungBoy’s most recent charges.

