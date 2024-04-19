Listen Live
252 Communities in Indiana Get Money To Help with Roads and Bridges

Published on April 19, 2024

Road Construction Work

Source: Indiana House Republicans

STATEWIDE–252 communities across Indiana will get more than $207 million that can be used for things like road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, and other items.

The funding was made available through the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. State Representative Jim Pressel of Rolling Prairie says the upgrades are vital. Pressel is also the Chair of the House Roads and Transportation Committee.

“Not every town or city has the resources to keep up with the constant maintenance of local roads and bridges. By providing communities additional state funding to tackle infrastructure projects, we are making sure our roads remain safe and functioning for many years to come,” said Pressel.

To qualify for the grant, smaller cities and towns have to provide a 25% match with local money while larger communities provide a 50% match.

You can see a full list of which communities got funding by going here. 

State Representative Ryan Lauer of Columbus is the Vice Chair of the House Roads and Transportation Committee.

“Hoosiers and businesses rely on safe and dependable roads. These state grants are a great opportunity for communities of all sizes to tackle much-needed road repairs and build for the future,” said Lauer.

The Community Crossings initiative has provided nearly $1.7 billion in state matching funds for local road improvement projects since 2016.

The next call for projects opens up in July.

